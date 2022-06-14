(Bloomberg) -- The extended shutdown of a key US natural gas export complex will strain European efforts to amass emergency stockpiles before the Northern Hemisphere winter arrives.

Freeport LNG’s surprise announcement that its Texas liquefied gas facility will be closed four times longer than previously thought rocked domestic and overseas energy markets Tuesday. Almost 4 million tons of gas -- equivalent to more than one-third of the UK’s annual LNG imports -- will be offline if Freeport’s outage lasts a full three months, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.

Freeport initially said the shutdown from last week’s fire would last a minimum of three weeks. On Tuesday, the Houston-based company revised that, saying it may take 90 days to partially restart operations.

Benchmark US gas futures tumbled 17% in New York amid expectations for a domestic bottleneck of the fuel with a major export hub idle. Meanwhile, Dutch contracts jumped more than 20% on the news.

The disruption comes at a time when gas-starved Europe is increasingly dependent on American suppliers to replenish inventories while seeking to shun Russian supplies in response to the invasion of Ukraine. European gas futures surged the most since March on Tuesday’s announcement.

“The Freeport outage exacerbates an extremely tight global LNG market and is likely to sustain inflated European gas prices above already high levels,” Talon Custer, a BI analyst, said in a report. US exporters such as Cheniere Energy Inc., Sempra Energy and Kinder Morgan Inc. are already maxing out capacity, he added.

Freeport LNG supplies about 10% of all European imports of the super-chilled fuel, according to consulting firm Rystad Energy.

(Updates with US, European gas prices in fourth paragraph; an earlier version of this story corrected the attribution in second, sixth paragraphs)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.