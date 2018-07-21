Global Growth Less Synchronized, More Uncertain, G-20 Draft Says

(Bloomberg) -- Global economic growth is less synchronized and faces increasing threats, including from trade tensions, according to a draft statement from the Group of 20 leading economies obtained by Bloomberg News.

"Downside risks over the short and medium term have increased," said the document. A final version of the statement will be published on Sunday.

Among the other risks to global growth, the text cites "rising financial vulnerabilities, heightened trade and geopolitical tensions, global imbalances, inequality." The G-20’s March statement didn’t exclusively mention trade tensions.

While emerging markets are better prepared, they still face market volatility and possible capital outflows, the draft says.

The finance ministers and central bank chiefs of the 20 largest economies have been meeting in the Argentine capital this weekend. Trade and currency issues have dominated the encounter after U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday accused the European Union and China of weakening their currencies to obtain trade benefits.

