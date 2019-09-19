(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Friday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to take you through to the weekend:

  • Intensifying trade conflicts have sent global growth momentum tumbling toward lows last seen during the financial crisis, the OECD said in its latest outlook
  • Leading indicators of China’s trade performance are pointing to a bad situation becoming worse, while China traders disappointed by a lack of policy rate cuts this week are now shifting focus to a new gauge of borrowing costs
  • Signs of stress in U.S. funding markets are rebuilding ramped up pressure on the Fed to permanently increase reserves. What exactly is the repo market?
  • Trade negotiators from the U.S. and China resumed face-to-face talks in Washington, as the Trump administration said a Chinese delegation will visit American farmlands next week
  • Hong Kong’s Mr. Risk is struggling to meet demand as protests roll
  • India’s central bank Governor Shaktikanta Das said there’s room for interest-rate cuts to spur economic growth given stable and below-target inflation
  • The SNB offered banks additional relief from its negative rates, a move that could give it leeway to cut them further if needed
  • Argentina’s recession is set to linger after the second-quarter contraction, writes Adriana Dupita
  • When it comes to Japan’s economy, there’s actually two of them -- and it’s a cautionary lesson for the world

