Sep 19, 2019
Global Growth Slip, China Trade Dip, Fed Funding Stress: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Friday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to take you through to the weekend:
- Intensifying trade conflicts have sent global growth momentum tumbling toward lows last seen during the financial crisis, the OECD said in its latest outlook
- Leading indicators of China’s trade performance are pointing to a bad situation becoming worse, while China traders disappointed by a lack of policy rate cuts this week are now shifting focus to a new gauge of borrowing costs
- Signs of stress in U.S. funding markets are rebuilding ramped up pressure on the Fed to permanently increase reserves. What exactly is the repo market?
- Trade negotiators from the U.S. and China resumed face-to-face talks in Washington, as the Trump administration said a Chinese delegation will visit American farmlands next week
- Hong Kong’s Mr. Risk is struggling to meet demand as protests roll
- India’s central bank Governor Shaktikanta Das said there’s room for interest-rate cuts to spur economic growth given stable and below-target inflation
- The SNB offered banks additional relief from its negative rates, a move that could give it leeway to cut them further if needed
- Argentina’s recession is set to linger after the second-quarter contraction, writes Adriana Dupita
- When it comes to Japan’s economy, there’s actually two of them -- and it’s a cautionary lesson for the world
