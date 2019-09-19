(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Friday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to take you through to the weekend:

Intensifying trade conflicts have sent global growth momentum tumbling toward lows last seen during the financial crisis, the OECD said in its latest outlook

Leading indicators of China’s trade performance are pointing to a bad situation becoming worse, while China traders disappointed by a lack of policy rate cuts this week are now shifting focus to a new gauge of borrowing costs

Signs of stress in U.S. funding markets are rebuilding ramped up pressure on the Fed to permanently increase reserves. What exactly is the repo market?

Trade negotiators from the U.S. and China resumed face-to-face talks in Washington, as the Trump administration said a Chinese delegation will visit American farmlands next week

Hong Kong’s Mr. Risk is struggling to meet demand as protests roll

India’s central bank Governor Shaktikanta Das said there’s room for interest-rate cuts to spur economic growth given stable and below-target inflation

The SNB offered banks additional relief from its negative rates, a move that could give it leeway to cut them further if needed

Argentina’s recession is set to linger after the second-quarter contraction, writes Adriana Dupita

When it comes to Japan’s economy, there’s actually two of them -- and it’s a cautionary lesson for the world

To contact the reporter on this story: Michael Heath in Sydney at mheath1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Nasreen Seria at nseria@bloomberg.net, Chris Bourke

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.