15m ago
Global Inequality, Singapore Reopening, China’s 3 Kids: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Tuesday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day.
- A strengthening world recovery from Covid-19 risks leaving behind many regions, fueling inequalities across borders, the OECD said
- Singapore pledged it would not be left behind as developed economies reopen, intending to shift away from strict containment
- China will allow all couples to have a third child in order to slow the nation’s declining birthrate. It won’t be enough to head off an inevitable demographic drag on the economy, says Eric Zhu
- China forced banks to hold more foreign currencies in reserve for the first time in over a decade as it tries to rein in a surging yuan
- India’s economy expanded faster than expected last quarter before a resurgent coronavirus pandemic unleashed a new wave of challenges
- Indonesia said it will stick to its pledge of narrowing the budget deficit as Malaysia unveiled a 40 billion ringgit ($9.7 billion) package to help people and companies through a two-week lockdown
- Germany’s inflation rate rose to the highest level since October 2018 as an ECB study found central banks can better control expectations if they use a range for price growth rather than a precise goal
- Canada’s economic recovery likely forged ahead in the first quarter, bringing total output to the cusp of its pre-pandemic level
- After 30 years in Japan, former Goldman Sachs vice chair Kathy Matsui, known for research that shifted government policy on women at work, is starting a venture fund that could help put some of her ideas into practice
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.