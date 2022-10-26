(Bloomberg) -- Global Infrastructure Partners has hired Evercore Inc. Chief Financial Officer Celeste Mellet as a partner and CFO.

“We are delighted to welcome Celeste to GIP’s leadership team,” Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bayo Ogunlesi said in an emailed statement. “Her experience in leading and transforming finance teams and her ability to drive results and implement change in complex environments will be of enormous benefit.”

Mellet will join the firm in February, New York-based GIP said. The firm makes equity and debt bets in infrastructure sectors such as transport, energy, digital communications and waste management. It has about $84 billion in assets under management.

“GIP is a global leader in infrastructure investing, with a strong track record,” Mellet said. “I look forward to working with the talented GIP team.”

Evercore said on Wednesday that Mellet was leaving for a role at an international alternative asset fund manager, and would launch a formal process for her successor.

Mellet joined Evercore in July 2021 and was named CFO in September of that year. She was previously CFO at Fannie Mae, and before that, spent over 18 years at Morgan Stanley where she held the post of global treasurer.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.