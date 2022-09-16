(Bloomberg) -- Global Infrastructure Partners, an alternative asset manager that oversees more than $84 billion, has quietly expanded its senior leadership ranks by naming Raj Rao as president and Michael McGhee as deputy chairman.

Rao, 51, this month relocated to New York from London for the new role, which has been communicated to the firm’s investors, according to people familiar with the matter who requested anonymity to discuss non-public information.

Adebayo Ogunlesi, GIP’s founder, chairman and chief executive officer, has no plans to step back from the firm, one of the people said. Last month, President Joe Biden said he intended to appoint Ogunlesi as chair of his National Infrastructure Advisory Council.

“I am tremendously excited about the prospects of working even more closely with Michael and Raj as we continue to position GIP to not only deliver exceptional results for our investors but also to be the employer of choice in our industry,” Ogunlesi wrote in a memo to investors. Rao, McGhee and Ogunlesi are set to form a group known as the office of the chairman.

Rao, who is also GIP’s chief operating officer, has worked at the firm since its 2006 inception and made partner in 2010. Like Ogunlesi, he joined GIP from Credit Suisse Group AG and has represented GIP on the boards of companies including Vena Energy, London City Airport, East India Petroleum Ltd. and Great Yarmouth Port Ltd.

A GIP representative declined to comment.

