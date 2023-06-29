(Bloomberg) -- Some tailwinds have developed for emerging markets. The squeeze on energy importers is easing thanks to abundant oil supplies. De-dollarization can create demand for currencies like the Chinese yuan and the Singaporean dollar. And a return to orthodoxy will benefit Turkey in the long term, even if it induces some short-term pain.

Our big takeaways from last month:

1. Oil abundance. Our decomposition of crude price drivers shows the $21 price reduction since November has been solely due to excess supply. The likely sources are Russia, Venezuela and Iran. Moscow’s non-compliance with OPEC+ cuts could test the cohesion within the group.

2. De-dollarization. The dollar share of international reserves fell to 58% in 2022 from 73% in 2001. Sanctions, the shrinking US share in global GDP and political threats of a US default will probably accelerate this trend. The beneficiaries could be China – witness the recent ‘oil for yuan’ deal between Pakistan and Russia – and safe havens like Singapore.

3. Turkey’s pivot. The appointment of a new finance minister and central bank governor suggests a turn to more rational policies since the May elections. A 6.5 percentage point interest-rate hike in June swiftly followed. But markets remain unimpressed — the lira is still down 28% in 2023, because investors expected a larger rate increase.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.