(Bloomberg) -- Foreign investors cut their holdings of Chinese sovereign bonds by the most on record in June, reflecting a surge in capital outflows as global central banks hike rates while Beijing eases.

Overseas investors reduced their positions in China’s onshore sovereign bonds by 55.9 billion yuan ($8.3 billion) last month, the most since 2014, when Bloomberg started compiling the data based on official figures. They held 2.32 trillion yuan of the notes by end-June, compared with a peak of 2.52 trillion yuan in January.

ChinaBond released the data two days after a PBOC statement that showed overseas investors had cut their holdings of the country’s sovereign bonds for a fifth month, in the longest stretch of such outflows. The allure of yuan-denominated assets is falling globally as China’s yield premium over the US turned into a discount amid aggressive rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

This is the first time in the past year that ChinaBond, which released the June figures Friday morning in Beijing, has reported fund flows numbers so late in the month, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That lateness is again raising concerns over data transparency in China as the country struggles to boost an economy hurt by its Covid Zero policy.

Sovereign bonds weren’t the only ones to face outflows. Foreign investors also net cut 90 million yuan of local government bonds and 35.47 billion yuan of policy bank notes in June, the ChinaBond data showed.

