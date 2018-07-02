(Bloomberg) -- The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index fell to 53.0 in June, the lowest level in eleven months.

Trade-war jitters, political risk in Europe and divergence in monetary policy across the world eased optimism among manufacturers as new export orders fell to the lowest level in almost two years. The U.S. is scheduled to impose tariffs on $34 billion of Chinese goods later this week.

According to the report, six nations reported a deterioration in overall operating performance in June. These were Brazil, Denmark, Malaysia, Russia, South Korea, and Turkey. Rates of expansion remained above the global average in the U.S. and the euro area, despite easing over the month.

The output price component reached the highest level since May 2011 as inflation accelerated for a third straight month and has been growing for 27 straight months.

