(Bloomberg) -- World leaders and corporate bosses are lining up to make pledges on how they will slow global warming. Five years on from the Paris Agreement the virtual conference will give some hints as to whether the world can avoid a climate catastrophe.

There have already been some bold pledges. In an 11th-hour deal this week, the European Union agreed to cut emissions by at least 55% by 2030; the U.K. has pledged to cut by 68%. All eyes are on the speech of Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday. The U.S. is a no-show, but the hope of climate campaigners is that goals set in London will help maintain momentum into 2021 when incoming President Joe Biden plans to rejoin the Paris deal and set a net-zero goal.

Key Developments:

Canada will spend $12 billion to cut emissions; hike carbon tax

Asset managers overseeing $9 trillion will run carbon-neutral investment portfolios by 2050

Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook is the most high-profile corporate speaker

U.K. to end all overseas oil and gas funding

Macron Urges Corporate Disclosure (1:45 p.m.)

France’s largest companies have agreed to disclose their risks to climate change. The move is designed to boost transparency for investors, helping them to avoid companies that are least prepared for the shift to a low carbon economy.

But the measures, spearheaded by French President Emmanuel Macron, are non-binding.

Corporate disclosure is a key ask of Mark Carney, who is pushing for all countries to agree to make it mandatory for listed companies to report on their exposure to climate-change risks by 2023. The former Bank of England governor is now advising Johnson on climate finance ahead of the COP26 climate talks next year.

British Airways’ Hydrogen Plans (1:23 p.m.)

British Airways will work with hydrogen plane startup ZeroAvia to speed the switch to hydrogen power for commercial aircraft. The project is part of its parent IAG SA’s accelerator program, which gives small companies a chance to test their technology on a global scale. ZeroAvia has already demonstrated a six-seater plane powered by a hydrogen fuel cell and hopes to fly more than 1,000 miles in aircraft with more than 100 seats by 2030.

Who’s Not Invited? (1 p.m.)

Around 70 world leaders are showing up, from French President Emmanuel Macron to Pope Francis. The bar for entry was having something concrete to present. So who’s not on the list? Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who supports fossil fuels, was excluded as he failed to come up with an ambitious enough pledge. Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro was also left out; his plan is for other countries to pay Brazil to protect its forests. The leaders of big emitters like Russia, Mexico, Indonesia and Saudi Arabia are also absent.

