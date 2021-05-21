May 21, 2021
Global Minimum Tax, Supersized Firms, Canadian Homes: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
Welcome to Friday, Americas. Here's the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:
- The U.S. called for a global minimum corporate tax of at least 15%, less than the 21% rate it has proposed for the overseas earnings its businesses
- Here’s everything you need to know on the global minimum tax revolution
- The world’s biggest companies, already thriving before the pandemic hit, have become all the more successful thanks to Covid-19 -- that’s one of the takeaways from a Bloomberg Economics study of the biggest firms around the world over the past three decades
- President Joe Biden’s administration is exploring how to help semiconductor producers and buyers share supply chain information to alleviate the global chip supply crisis, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said
- Markets are predicting the Federal Reserve and Bank of England will both start raising interest rates at about the same time, according to Citigroup
- The Biden administration issued an executive order aimed at using regulation to limit the threat of climate change to U.S. companies, investors and the financial system
- Brazil’s inflation expectations are going the wrong way as investors fear the central bank won’t be bold enough to rein prices in
- Canadian officials escalated efforts to cool the nation’s booming housing market, moving ahead with tighter mortgage qualification rules after the central bank issued a warning against buyers taking on too much debt
- Argentina, land of currency crises, warns about the risks of investing in crypto assets
