(Bloomberg) -- A Global Net Lease Inc. shareholder called the company’s deal to merge with Necessity Retail REIT Inc. “value destructive” and said it will vote against it.

Orange Capital called the transaction “corrupt” in a letter reviewed by Bloomberg News, and also slammed it for putting the company’s credit rating on negative watch. Orange Capital, founded by Daniel Lewis, said it has a stake in Global Net Lease, which announced an all-stock merger with Necessity Retail last month. The size of its holding couldn’t be learned.

New York-based Orange Capital criticized both the compensation for the companies’ external manager AR Global and an agreement that it said would give another shareholder, Blackwells Capital, stock worth $23 million to support the merger.

“We believe GNL’s apparent willingness to buy shareholder support clearly resembles a greenmail payment and is an indictment of how corrupt this merger is,” Orange Capital said in its letter dated June 6.

Representatives for Global Net Lease, Necessity Retail, AR Global and Blackwells couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

Blackwells Support

Blackwells, a real estate and activist investment firm founded by Jason Aintabi, launched proxy battles against both companies before the merger was announced, criticizing their shared external manager AR Global as “value destructive” and “self-dealing.”

After seeking board seats at both companies, Blackwells reached a cooperation agreement with Global Net Lease, Necessity Retail and AR Global this month to drop its proxy campaign and vote in favor of the merger, according to a statement.

Blackwells later voiced its support for the deal, saying a combination results in savings in AR Global management fees and the removal of the poison pill post-closing. It also said that adding “highly qualified” directors addressed its concerns, according to a presentation this month.

Blackwells will receive about 2 million Global Net Lease shares under its cooperative pact, a filing showed. The stock is part of a settlement and consulting fee for the investor’s advice on corporate governance, stockholder engagement and outreach and proxy advisory firm engagement, as well as to reimburse some of the expenses in its proxy campaign.

Real Estate Mergers

Orange Capital said in its letter that it estimated “a staggering $375 million of value is being transferred to AR Global as compensation” in so called internalization of the REIT, as well as $42 million in annual dividends.

If approved by shareholders in a vote, the merger would create the one of the largest public REITs with a real estate portfolio worth close to $10 billion, the companies said in the merger announcement.

In 2015, Orange Capital and Jonathan Litt’s Land & Buildings Investment Management built a position in mall owner Macerich Co. after it adopted a poison bill and staggered its board following the rejection of Simon Property Group Inc.’s $16.8 billion takeover bid. Macerich settled the fight by adding two independent directors, ending a stockholder rights plan and declassified the board.

(Corrects second paragraph to note that the transaction is putting Global Net’s credit rating on negative watch.)

