Global Pullback From Tighter Policy to Keep Hungary on Hold

(Bloomberg) -- The shifting global mood away from interest-rate increases and toward lower borrowing costs will probably persuade Hungary against taking action to tackle its fastest inflation in six years.

Dovishness emanating from the U.S. and the euro region is spreading as concern mounts for the world economy. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. last week pushed back forecasts for increases in benchmark borrowing costs in eastern Europe by two quarters or more, saying homegrown price pressures are of secondary importance.

Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg see Hungary keeping its overnight deposit rate at -0.05% on Tuesday, where it’s been since a one-time increase in March -- the first step in years to tighten the country’s ultra-loose monetary policy. The central bank predicts consumer-price growth will slow back toward its 3% target in the coming months.

“While domestic inflation pressures are building, the central bank will likely downplay the situation given the more dovish global backdrop,” said Bank of America Corp. economist Mai Doan.

Dangers from trade tensions between the U.S. and China are taking precedence over soaring wages and consumption at home. Hungary’s economy has expanded at about 5% or more for the past four quarters.

Investors will also be watching for comments on liquidity, which is used alongside overnight rates to regulate monetary conditions. While the central bank has targeted a liquidity surplus of at least 300 billion forint ($1.1 billion) to 500 billion forint, a government-bond sale to retail investors sapped cash from commercial lenders.

In response, the bank held an extraordinary one-week foreign-currency swap tender last week.

“Policy makers are a bit behind the curve with their liquidity management,” said Gergely Palffy, an analyst at Raiffeisen Bank in Budapest. “But that’s unlikely to cause a meaningful move to adjust policy in the medium term.”

