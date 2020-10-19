(Bloomberg) -- India’s stock benchmark rose, tracking an advance in global markets amid optimism about progress on fiscal stimulus talks in Washington.

The S&P BSE Sensex added 0.8% to 40,313.98 as of 9:45 a.m. in Mumbai, while the NSE Nifty 50 Index gained 0.7%. Asian stocks rose with U.S. futures after Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi set a Tuesday deadline for more progress with the White House on a fiscal stimulus deal before the Nov. 3 election.

“We will be following the global cues from now till the U.S. elections unless a major local event happens,” said Sameer Kalra, a strategist at Mumbai-based Target Investing. “Locally, the expectations for the festive season’s demand and earnings season is also helping the sentiment.”

India’s earnings season has started on a positive note, with three of the five Nifty 50 firms that have reported results so far beating analyst estimates. HDFC Life Insurance Co. and Britannia Industries Ltd. are set to announce their results later in the day.

Signs are also emerging that the nation’s economic recovery from the Covid-19 shock is gaining momentum. Last week, monthly exports data showed year-on-year growth for the first time in seven months and the government expanded its borrowing plan to help states cover tax-revenue shortfalls.

The Numbers

All of 19 sector indexes compiled by BSE Ltd. advanced, led by gauges of real estate and financial stocks.

Oil & Natural Gas Corp. and Housing Development Finance Corp. were among the top gainers on the Sensex.

Market-related stories

Shadow Bank Recovery Stalls in India as Loan Fears Resurface

Infosys Leads as Five India IT Giants Near $275 Billion in Value

India Will Tap Skill in Conducting Elections to Deliver Vaccine

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.