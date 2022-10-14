(Bloomberg) -- A global recession can’t be ruled out and emerging economies are in particular danger, according to European Central Bank Governing Council Member Ignazio Visco, who urged increased support from global financial bodies.

Developing nations that are already suffering from rising interest rates, reduced capital inflows and the strong dollar risk having “already alarming debt crises” worsen further, the Bank of Italy chief said Friday in a speech in Washington.

Slower economic growth and faster inflation are to blame, eroding purchasing power and slowing investment, he said. To help, more financing is needed.

“The number of countries at high risk of debt distress is increasing,” Visco said, calling on the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund “to continue their support” to help countries improve fiscal and debt management.

