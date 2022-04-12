59m ago
Global Recession Risk, U.S. Growth, U.K. Retailers: Eco Day
Bloomberg News

- U.K. retailers warned of “clouds on the horizon” after recording a sharp slowdown in sales as higher prices cut into consumer spending power
- Romania’s ruling coalition agreed on a $4 billion economic package to support citizens and companies in dealing with surging prices
- The global economy is set for a step back by the end of the year, according to the Peterson Institute for International Economics
- President Joe Biden’s top economic adviser said that the U.S. may see some difficulties as it contends with elevated inflation and further supply-chain challenges
- Bloomberg Economics sees the risks skew heavily to high inflation in both the U.S. and euro area, with price increases almost certain to run above 8% in the coming months
- The Federal Reserve is doing all it can to avoid “collateral damage” from raising interest rates, according to Governor Christopher Waller
- China’s Premier Li Keqiang issued a third warning about economic growth risks in less than a week
- The war in Ukraine could undercut China’s exports, a crucial support for growth
- Prime Minister Scott Morrison has put economic stewardship at the center of his bid for a come-from-behind win in Australia’s May 21 ballot
