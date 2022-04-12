(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

U.K. retailers warned of “clouds on the horizon” after recording a sharp slowdown in sales as higher prices cut into consumer spending power

Romania’s ruling coalition agreed on a $4 billion economic package to support citizens and companies in dealing with surging prices

The global economy is set for a step back by the end of the year, according to the Peterson Institute for International Economics President Joe Biden’s top economic adviser said that the U.S. may see some difficulties as it contends with elevated inflation and further supply-chain challenges Bloomberg Economics sees the risks skew heavily to high inflation in both the U.S. and euro area, with price increases almost certain to run above 8% in the coming months The Federal Reserve is doing all it can to avoid “collateral damage” from raising interest rates, according to Governor Christopher Waller

China’s Premier Li Keqiang issued a third warning about economic growth risks in less than a week The war in Ukraine could undercut China’s exports, a crucial support for growth

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has put economic stewardship at the center of his bid for a come-from-behind win in Australia’s May 21 ballot

