Oct 18, 2019
Global Risks, Hawkish BOE Comments, China Growth Slows: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Good morning Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:
- As officials gather in Washington for the annual International Monetary Fund meeting, here’s why global economic policy makers may risk making the perfect the enemy of the good
- If Boris Johnson secures Parliamentary backing for his Brexit deal with a smooth transition, then interest-rate hikes are on the table for the Bank of England, Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden said in a Bloomberg interview
- As Brexit enters what may be its final act, the BOE will also be glued to its market screens around the clock to watch out for signs of strain
- China continued its grind to more moderate growth in the third quarter as investment slowed, providing little upside for a global economy flirting with its first recession since 2009
- Mario Draghi has locked in monetary policy for the next three years while bequeathing several tricky tasks to his successor at the European Central Bank, according to a Bloomberg survey of economists
- Meanwhile, when German officials get nagged about delivering major fiscal stimulus, they have plenty of answers ready for why now isn’t the moment
- Finally, here’s a rundown of Bloomberg Economics’s big reads from this week
