As officials gather in Washington for the annual International Monetary Fund meeting, here’s why global economic policy makers may risk making the perfect the enemy of the good

If Boris Johnson secures Parliamentary backing for his Brexit deal with a smooth transition, then interest-rate hikes are on the table for the Bank of England, Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden said in a Bloomberg interview As Brexit enters what may be its final act, the BOE will also be glued to its market screens around the clock to watch out for signs of strain

China continued its grind to more moderate growth in the third quarter as investment slowed, providing little upside for a global economy flirting with its first recession since 2009

Mario Draghi has locked in monetary policy for the next three years while bequeathing several tricky tasks to his successor at the European Central Bank, according to a Bloomberg survey of economists Meanwhile, when German officials get nagged about delivering major fiscal stimulus, they have plenty of answers ready for why now isn’t the moment

