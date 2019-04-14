(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Monday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:

Global finance chiefs ended talks in Washington mixing concern toward the current state of the world economy with confidence that it will soon rebound

China’s economy will draw the eyes of investors this week amid hope that its expansion has stabilized

President Donald Trump, renewing his attack on the Federal Reserve, claimed the stock market would be “5000 to 10,000” points higher if not for the central bank. ECB chief Mario Draghi took the rare step of weighing in on the debate over Fed independence

Trump enjoys a “narrow advantage” over rival candidates heading into the 2020 election given the outlook for the U.S. economy, Goldman Sachs analysts say

U.S.-China relations will continue to evolve as negotiations stretch over decades, but a resolution to the current trade dispute will come in the “not too distant future,” General Electric CEO Larry Culp said

The Swiss National Bank could reduce its already ultra-low interest rates again if the situation warrants, President Thomas Jordan said

Dubai’s $108 billion economy is still eking out growth, but distress is increasingly felt far beyond its bellwether property industry, as these five charts show

Argentina’s wine industry is riding out the country’s recession on a rise in tourism and exports stemming from a cheaper currency that put its world-class products at bargain prices

