(Bloomberg) -- Go inside the global economy with Stephanie Flanders in her new podcast, Stephanomics. Subscribe via Pocket Cast or iTunes.

Welcome to Monday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:

Global finance chiefs ended talks in Washington mixing concern toward the current state of the world economy with confidence that it will soon rebound

Much of the main concerns center around U.S. trade policy as an economic drag

Trump, renewing his attack on the Federal Reserve, claimed the stock market would be “5000 to 10,000” points higher if not for the central bank. ECB chief Mario Draghi took the rare step of weighing in on the debate over Fed independence

Trump enjoys a “narrow advantage” over rival candidates heading into the 2020 election given the outlook for the U.S. economy, Goldman Sachs analysts say

China’s economy will draw the eyes of investors this week amid hope that its expansion has stabilized

Dubai’s $108 billion economy is still eking out growth, but distress is increasingly felt far beyond its bellwether property industry

Meantime, Argentina’s wine industry is riding out the country’s recession on a rise in tourism and exports stemming in part from a cheaper currency

To contact the reporter on this story: Enda Curran in Hong Kong at ecurran8@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Malcolm Scott at mscott23@bloomberg.net, Henry Hoenig

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.