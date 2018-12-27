(Bloomberg) -- Indian equities rose for a second-straight day, following gains in Asian counterparts, after the biggest rally in U.S. stocks since 2009.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex climbed 0.6 percent to 35,849.76 as of 10:10 a.m. in Mumbai, extending Wednesday’s 0.5 percent gain. The NSE Nifty 50 Index added 0.5 percent. The expiry of monthly futures and options contracts later Thursday was seen adding volatility to prices. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index jumped 2.3 percent, its steepest rise in almost two months.

With Indian equities set to post a gain for 2018, defying declines in most other countries, investors are now focusing on earnings for the current quarter, which companies will start reporting from around the second week of January. Eyes will then be set on the national elections to be held around May, with a closer-than-expected fight between the main opposition Indian National Congress and the ruling Bharatiya Janata party.

Read general election QuickTake for more details

Strategist Views

“Markets will continue to react to the happenings around globally for a while on lack of any local factors,” said A. Balasubramanian, chief executive officer at Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd. in Mumbai, India’s third biggest money manager.

“2019 could turn out to be a good year as fundamentals of the economy -- such as increasing tax compliance and collection and infrastructure building -- are already in place and it is only a question of gaining momentum now,” Balasubramanian said.

“The market is likely to be focused on earnings, pre-poll alliances, rate decisions, union budget, government spending and global cues to make its moves in the first quarter of 2019,” Ridham Desai and Sheela Rathi, analysts at Morgan Stanley India Co., wrote in an investor note on Dec. 26.

The Numbers

Sixteen of the 19 sector indexes compiled by BSE Ltd. climbed, paced by a gauge of software exporters.

Reliance Industries Ltd. was among the biggest gainers on the Sensex after Brent crude futures jumped nearly 8 percent on Wednesday.

Drugmaker Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. gained 1 percent after its unit won a preliminary U.S. case that prohibited use of confidential and proprietary trade secret information.

Total trading volume of Sensex stocks was 30 percent lower than the 30-day average.

Nifty has risen 2.4 percent in 2018, set for its worst annual return in three years. The Nifty Midcap 100 Index has fallen 17 percent, its worst year since 2011.

Analyst Notes

Earnings, Election on Indian Investors Focus Now: Morgan Stanley

