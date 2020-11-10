Global equities are losing momentum after a six-day rally that sent stocks to all-time highs.

Across markets, investors dumped expensive technology shares and snapped up small-caps and cyclicals that are primed to benefit during an economic recovery from the pandemic. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 slumped 1.5 per cent, while contracts on the Russell 2000 rose almost two per cent. Boeing Co. jumped 3.5 per cent in U.S. pre-market trading and Amazon.com Inc. slipped.

In Europe, bank stocks were lifted by rising bond yields, with the rate on the 10-year Treasury approaching 0.95 per cent. The pound rose to the highest level in more than two months against the dollar.

“Investors need to diversify toward more cyclical parts of the market that have lagged behind in 2020, and away from big tech and the primary stay-at-home beneficiaries,” said Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management. The next leg up in stocks will be driven by more freedom of movement and “an end to U.S. political uncertainty” after the election.

After a searing rally that sent global equities to an all-time high, it’s no wonder that investors are taking a breather to reassess valuations and the economic outlook ahead. While Pfizer Inc.’s vaccine progress and the end of U.S. elections have ushered in a wave of optimism, there are still hard questions about production and transportation of the shot and the fate of another U.S. economic stimulus package.

Separate from the Pfizer trial, an antibody therapy from Eli Lilly & Co. was granted emergency-use authorization in the U.S. But the final-stage trial of a front-running Chinese vaccine candidate was halted in Brazil due to a serious adverse event.

Surging coronavirus cases and legal challenges to the U.S. election outcome also weighed on sentiment. The U.S. surpassed 10 million Covid-19 cases on Monday and appeared poised to hit record hospitalizations later this week.

Amazon’s decline in the pre-market came after news it faces an antitrust complaint from European Union regulators. Elsewhere, Beijing unveiled regulations to root out monopolistic practices in the internet industry, helping drive down shares of gaming-to-payment giant Tencent Holdings Ltd. and e-commerce titan Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

These are some key events coming up

Alibaba holds its annual Singles’ Day on Wednesday, an online global shopping phenomenon that had US$38 billion of sales last year.

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell are among the speakers Thursday at an online ECB Forum entitled “Central Banks in a Shifting World.”

U.S. CPI data for October is due on Thursday.

Finance ministers and central bankers from the Group of 20 hold an extraordinary meeting Friday to discuss bolder action to help poor nations struggling to repay their debts.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 Index decreased 0.2 per cent as of 8:20 a.m. New York time.

Nasdaq 100 Index futures declined 1.5 per cent.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index increased 0.5 per cent.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index climbed 0.5 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed.

The British pound gained 0.6 per cent to US$1.3244.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.1 per cent to 105.31 per dollar.

The Mexican peso weakened 0.4 per cent to 20.4268 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries gained three basis points to 0.95 per cent.

Germany’s 10-year yield rose two basis points to -0.49 per cent.

Britain’s 10-year yield climbed two basis points to 0.392 per cent.

Australia’s 10-year yield climbed 15 basis points to 0.925 per cent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude increased 0.4 per cent to US$40.44 a barrel.

Gold strengthened 0.9 per cent to US$1,879.90 an ounce.

LME aluminum rose 0.3 per cent to US$1,900 per metric ton.

Iron ore rose 0.1 per cent to US$119.25 per metric ton.

--With assistance from Cormac Mullen and Andreea Papuc.