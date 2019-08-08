Equities rallied after China’s stronger-than-expected daily fixing of its currency eased fears about a worsening trade conflict.

The S&P 500 Index headed for its biggest advance in two months, led by technology companies, erasing its loss for the week and building on gains in Europe and Asia. Gold dipped after closing above US$1,500 an ounce for the first time since 2013, while Treasury yields rose and the dollar weakened. Oil climbed.

“For now, as far as volatility, the worst is over,” Rick Bensignor, the founder of Bensignor Group and a former strategist for Morgan Stanley, said in an interview at Bloomberg’s New York headquarters. “China’s smartly doing what they can. On their part, I think it’s a good tactical move.”

Elsewhere, yields on bunds fluctuated after Reuters reported that Germany is mulling debt sales to fund climate-protection plans, while a Finance Ministry spokesman said there had been no decision to give up a balanced budget. The dollar extended its decline after President Donald Trump said a strong greenback was hurting U.S. manufacturers and urged the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates.

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose the most in seven weeks. A gauge of Asia stocks increased as China’s Shanghai Composite rebounded from the lowest level since February. The Australian dollar gained from its lowest level in a decade. Bitcoin hovered below US$12,000, a level it’s failed to close above for one month.

Oil snapped a three-day losing streak after Saudi Arabia contacted other producers to discuss options to stem a rout that’s been driven by the worsening China trade conflict.

Here are the main moves in markets (all sizes and scopes are on a closing basis):

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index increased 1.7 per cent as of 1 p.m. New York time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index jumped 1.7 per cent, the biggest increase in more than seven weeks.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index climbed 0.6 per cent, the largest increase in almost three weeks.

The Shanghai Composite Index jumped 0.9 per cent for the biggest increase in more than five weeks.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index dipped 0.2 per cent.

The onshore yuan rose 0.2 per cent to 7.0451 per dollar.

The euro gained 0.1 per cent to US$1.1208.

The Australian dollar jumped 0.8 per cent to US$0.6812 for the biggest increase in three weeks.

The Japanese yen climbed 0.2 per cent to 106.05 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose five basis points to 1.78 per cent.

Germany’s 10-year yield increased two basis points to -0.56 per cent, the first advance in two weeks.

Britain’s 10-year yield rose four basis points to 0.52 per cent.

Commodities

Gold sank 0.3 per cent to US$1,496.99 an ounce.

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 3.1 per cent to US$52.68.

