U.S. stock futures began the week edging higher after setting fresh record highs on Friday. Treasuries slipped when U.S. trading began.

Apple Inc. shares rose in the premarket after its stock split 4-for-1. In Europe, mining shares led gainers along with utilities including Suez SA, which jumped after an approach by rival Veolia Environnement SA. The pound weakened versus the euro after a news report said U.K. Treasury officials are pushing for significant tax increases. The country’s stock and bond markets are closed for a public holiday.

Equities in Japan outperformed peers in Asia, bolstered by Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s purchase of stakes in five major trading companies in one of billionaire Warren Buffett’s biggest investments in the nation. The yen gave back some of Friday’s gain, the biggest in five months, as Japan searched for a new prime minister. Silver rose, outperforming gold.

Investors are taking comfort in the global economy’s reemergence from virus shutdowns and will be scouring data this week for further clues on the scale of the upswing. The eurozone on Tuesday publishes manufacturing and inflation data, followed by U.S. jobs numbers on Thursday and Friday. Inflation readings from Spain, Italy and several German states are nowhere near where the region’s central bank wants them to be.

Still, with coronavirus infections in the U.S. ticking up again, India becoming the world’s epicenter for new cases, and the worldwide total surpassing 25 million, the pandemic is far from beaten.

“While momentum has slowed in light of rising cases, in the U.S. in July and in Europe in August, the economic recovery continues to unfold,” Esty Dwek, head of global market strategy at Natixis Investment Managers Solutions, said in a note. “Central banks have already stated they would remain ultra-accommodative for a long time. Risk assets are likely to remain supported, even if the ride will probably be bumpy.”

The S&P 500 closed at an all-time high for a sixth consecutive trading session Friday, while the Nasdaq Composite also reached a record. Chinese economic activity continued to rebound in August as the world’s second-largest economy emerged from the virus slump. West Texas crude oil advanced above US$43 a barrel.

Here are the main market moves:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 Index increased 0.2 per cent as of 11:36 a.m. London time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index gained 0.2 per cent.

Germany’s DAX Index advanced 0.4 per cent.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index declined 0.7 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index increased 0.1 per cent to 1,162.25.

The euro gained 0.1 per cent to US$1.1919.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.5 per cent to 105.93 per dollar.

The British pound fell 0.2 per cent to US$1.3321.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries increased two basis points to 0.74 per cent.

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to -0.38 per cent.

Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 0.311 per cent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude advanced 1.3 per cent to US$43.53 a barrel.

Gold strengthened 0.1 per cent to US$1,966.19 an ounce.

Soybeans advanced 1.4 per cent to US$9.64 a bushel.