Stocks in Europe began the week advancing alongside U.S. futures after equities set fresh record highs on Friday. The yen weakened.

Mining shares led gainers in Europe along with utilities including Suez SA, which jumped after an approach by rival Veolia Environnement SA. Contracts on the three main American stock indexes pointed to a strong open on Wall Street. Markets in the U.K. are closed for a public holiday.

Equities in Japan outperformed peers in Asia, bolstered by Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s purchase of stakes in five major trading companies, one of billionaire Warren Buffett’s biggest investments in the nation. The yen gave back some of Friday’s gain, the biggest in five months, as Japan searched for a new prime minister. Silver rose, outperforming gold.

Investors have taken comfort from the global economy’s reemergence from virus shutdowns, prospects for a vaccine and a commitment by central banks to foster the recovery, underscored last week by the Federal Reserve’s plan to shift to a more relaxed approach on inflation. A gauge of global equities is on course to rise for a fifth straight month, the longest such streak since early 2018.

Still, coronavirus infections in the U.S. are ticking up again, India recorded its biggest daily spike and cases worldwide surpassed 25 million, illustrating the pandemic is far from beaten.

“While momentum has slowed in light of rising cases, in the U.S. in July and in Europe in August, the economic recovery continues to unfold,” Esty Dwek, head of global market strategy at Natixis Investment Managers Solutions, said in a note. “Central banks have already stated they would remain ultra-accommodative for a long time. Risk assets are likely to remain supported, even if the ride will probably be bumpy.”

The S&P 500 closed at an all-time high for a sixth consecutive trading session Friday, while the Nasdaq Composite also reached a record. Chinese economic activity continued to rebound in August as the world’s second-largest economy emerged from the virus slump. West Texas crude oil advanced above US$43 a barrel.

Meanwhile, tensions between the U.S. and China continue to simmer. In another development, ByteDance Ltd. will be required to seek Chinese government approval to sell the U.S. operations of its short-video TikTok app under new restrictions Beijing imposed on the export of artificial intelligence technologies.

Here are the main market moves:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 Index increased 0.3 per cent as of 9:29 a.m. London time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index gained 0.5 per cent.

Germany’s DAX Index advanced 0.6 per cent.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index decreased 0.7 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index advanced 0.2 per cent.

The euro declined 0.1 per cent to US$1.1886.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.5 per cent to 105.87 per dollar.

The British pound fell 0.4 per cent to US$1.3303.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries dipped less than one basis point to 0.72 per cent.

Germany’s 10-year yield gained one basis point to -0.40 per cent.

Britain’s 10-year yield decreased three basis points to 0.311 per cent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude gained 1.1 per cent to US$43.46 a barrel.

Gold weakened 0.3 per cent to US$1,958.31 an ounce.

Soybeans advanced 1.5 per cent to US$9.65 a bushel.