Markets are 'not exceptionally expensive' just yet: Strategist

U.S. equity futures dropped with European stocks after a diplomatic flare-up between America and China added to concerns over the deteriorating relationship between the economic superpowers. Treasuries edged higher and the dollar swung from a loss to a gain.

Markets shifted on news that the U.S. ordered China’s Houston consulate to quickly close, which the State Department later said was to protect property and “private information” of Americans. China’s Foreign Ministry said it would “react with firm countermeasures” if Washington didn’t “revoke this erroneous decision.”

The yuan weakened, Hong Kong shares deepened their decline and both gold and silver slipped from their session highs.

Fresh Sino-U.S. tension adds to potential risks weighing on investors with global equities sitting near a five-month high. After the success of a European rescue package this week, Senate Republicans and the Trump administration are struggling to reach consensus on another stimulus plan. The president warned the coronavirus crisis will probably worsen before improving.

“I’m more concerned going into the August, September period: what’s going to then be the next catalyst to take the broader market higher,” Andrew Sheets, a cross-asset strategist at Morgan Stanley, said on Bloomberg TV. It’s going to be “a tougher period for stocks,” he said.

Elsewhere, oil in New York dropped from a four-month high on signs of a surprise gain in U.S. crude stockpiles.

Here are some key events coming up:

Quarterly earnings gather steam, with reports due from Microsoft, Blackstone Group, Roche, Intel, Unilever, Canadian Pacific, Daimler, Hyundai and Mattel.

The EIA crude oil inventory report is due Wednesday.

U.S. weekly jobless claims come on Thursday.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index dipped one per cent as of 10:06 a.m. London time.

Futures on the S&P 500 Index fell 0.5 per cent.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index decreased 2.3 per cent.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index decreased 0.7 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index increased 0.1 per cent.

The euro fell 0.1 per cent to US$1.1521.

The British pound fell 0.6 per cent to US$1.2649.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.2 per cent to 107.04 per dollar.

The South Korean Won strengthened 0.2 per cent to 1,195.13 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 0.59 per cent.

Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to -0.48 per cent.

France’s 10-year yield fell one basis point to -0.17 per cent.

Britain’s 10-year yield decreased one basis point to 0.127 per cent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.8 per cent to US$41.16 a barrel.

Silver strengthened 1.8 per cent to US$21.69 per ounce.

Iron ore fell 0.7 per cent to US$107.32 per metric ton.

--With assistance from Ishika Mookerjee, Joanna Ossinger and Adam Haigh