There were broad declines across equities on Monday and a selloff in developing-nation currencies as the ongoing economic crisis in Turkey bled into global markets. The U.S. dollar climbed and the yen jumped.

Banks were among the biggest losers as the Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell, amid concern the sector is heavily exposed to borrowers in Turkey. The lira tumbled alongside the country’s benchmark equity index after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan maintained his defiance toward the U.S. and financial-market orthodoxy in speeches on Sunday. Central bank moves to boost liquidity provided little relief. The pressure spread across emerging-market assets and the South African rand hit the lowest since June 2016.

Futures on the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq also all retreated following big declines across Asian markets. The greenback traded at the strongest in a year and the euro weakened. Treasuries rose and Italian bonds fell, while gold tested lows near $1,200 an ounce.

The lira’s plunge and subsequent sell-off in Turkey is giving investors an unwelcome reminder of past crises in emerging markets, rattling nerves worldwide and leaving traders speculating on how bad contagion can get. Developed markets have historically shown resilience to developing-nation angst, but as the drama unfolds the preference is for safer assets, in particular U.S. Treasuries.

The rout in the lira “may fuel volatility in emerging-market assets and dampen investor sentiment in the near term, as markets are already skittish,” said Kerry Craig, global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management. “But the drivers of the lira’s decline are very specific to Turkey -- therefore it should not derail the positive fundamentals in other emerging markets over a longer-term.”

Elsewhere, commodities dropped, with West Texas crude trading below US$68 a barrel after Iran ruled out talks with the U.S. heightened concerns over global supply, offsetting signs of a potential increase in American output.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index dipped 0.4 per cent as of 10:12 a.m. London time, the lowest in four weeks. Futures on the S&P 500 Index decreased 0.3 per cent to the lowest in more than a week. The MSCI All-Country World Index declined 0.5 per cent to the lowest in more than a month. The MSCI Emerging Market Index dipped 1.7 per cent to the lowest in a year on the largest decrease in more than a week.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index climbed 0.3 per cent to the highest in almost 14 months. The euro dipped 0.3 per cent to US$1.138, the weakest in more than 13 months. The Japanese yen climbed 0.4 per cent to 110.36 per dollar, the strongest in almost seven weeks. The Turkish lira declined 6 per cent to 6.8451 per dollar, the weakest on record. South Africa’s rand sank 2.6 per cent to 14.464 per dollar, the weakest in nine months. The MSCI Emerging Markets Currency Index fell 0.7 per cent to the lowest in 13 months.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 2.86 per cent, the lowest in more than three weeks. Germany’s 10-year yield dipped less than one basis point to 0.32 per cent, the lowest in five weeks. Britain’s 10-year yield climbed less than one basis point to 1.242 per cent.

Commodities

The Bloomberg Commodity Index declined 0.6 per cent to the lowest in three weeks. West Texas Intermediate crude decreased 0.1 per cent to US$67.59 a barrel. LME copper fell 1.1 per cent to US$6,121.00 per metric ton, the lowest in more than three weeks on the biggest fall in a week. Gold fell 0.5 per cent to $1,204.65 an ounce, the weakest in 17 months on the largest fall in a week.