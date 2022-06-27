Keep your trades small as more volatility may be just around the corner: Tastytrade's JJ Kinahan

Global stocks extended gains on Monday after posting their best performance in a month last week.

U.S. futures rose, with the Nasdaq 100 advancing 0.5 per cent and technology heavyweights including Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc. and Microsoft Corp. climbing in premarket trading. Tech shares also boosted indexes in Europe and Asia.

Quarterly portfolio rebalancing by institutional buyers could be helping equities, as investors assess whether inflation is cresting and recession can be averted. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Marko Kolanovic is calling for stocks to rise 7 per cent this week as pension and sovereign wealth funds shift their exposures.

Treasuries slipped, pushing the rate on the US 10-year note to 3.16 per cent. Yields have retreated from June highs on growth worries, but whether that marks the end of the Treasury bear market is a live debate. The dollar fluctuated.

Industrial metals rebounded, while oil rose. A degree of improvement in China’s economy amid easing COVID restrictions may be helping sentiment toward raw materials.

Among notable European stock moves, Prosus NV soared on plans to sell more of its US$134 billion stake in Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings Ltd. to finance a buyback program. Mediobanca SpA fell after the death of Italian entrepreneur Leonardo Del Vecchio, the single largest investor in the bank.

Meanwhile, one of Wall Street’s most prominent bears sees the rally in US stocks extending -- prior to the selloff recommencing. Morgan Stanley strategists led by Michael Wilson say the S&P 500 Index may climb another 5 per cent to 7 per cent, before resuming losses.

Investors are parsing incoming data to work out if the highest inflation in a generation is close to topping out. In time, that could give policy makers latitude to ease up on sharp interest-rate hikes. A more troubling scenario is of lasting price pressures and tighter policy even as the global economy falters.

“There’s a feeling that things aren’t as bad as we thought they were going to be,” Carol Pepper, founder of Pepper International, said on Bloomberg Radio. She added “there’s a hope that perhaps we’ve oversold, perhaps there’s not going to be a recession.”

Elsewhere, Russia defaulted on its foreign-currency sovereign debt for the first time in a century, the culmination of ever-tougher Western sanctions that shut down payment routes.

Traders are monitoring a summit of the Group of Seven leaders, who plan to commit to indefinite support for Ukraine in its defense against Russia’s invasion. The G-7 in addition is weighing a price cap on Russian oil.

The US, UK, Japan and Canada also plan to announce a ban on new gold imports from Russia during the G-7 summit. Prices for the precious metal rose.

What to watch this week:

US durable goods, Monday

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly comments, Tuesday

ECB President Christine Lagarde, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, BOE Governor Andrew Bailey and Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester due to speak at ECB event, Wednesday

US GDP, Wednesday

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard speaks, Wednesday

China PMI, Thursday

US consumer income, PCE deflator, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Eurozone CPI; US construction spending, ISM Manufacturing, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 rose 0.4 per cent as of 6:10 a.m. New York time

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 rose 0.5 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.7 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 2.6 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro rose 0.2 per cent to US$1.0571

The British pound was little changed at US$1.2279

The Japanese yen was little changed at 135.13 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 3.16 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced eight basis points to 1.52 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced seven basis points to 2.37 per cent

Commodities