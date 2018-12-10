What you need to know before the opening bell: Dec. 10, 2018

Stocks slid in Europe and Asia as U.S. futures declined amid a potential escalation of tensions between Washington and Beijing, and after signs China’s economy remains under pressure. The euro advanced.

Chemical and construction companies led the retreat in the Stoxx Europe 600 Index as contracts on the Dow Jones, Nasdaq and S&P 500 indexes all languished in the red. The glum mood follows China’s weak data and news the country’s vice foreign minister summoned the U.S. ambassador to protest the arrest of Huawei Technologies Co.’s CFO. The euro rallied on upbeat German trade data. The dollar drifted while Treasuries and European sovereign bonds were mixed.

Sentiment in financial markets has been fragile in recent weeks as traders gauge whether the Fed will slow its tightening path amid lingering trade war fears. Data has started to hint at slowing growth in the world’s top two economies, with signs that demand remains sluggish in China coming on the heels of a moderating U.S. labor market.

Politics also remains high on the agenda, with U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May having to decide whether to risk a defeat or postpone a crucial parliamentary Brexit vote. The EU Court of Justice upped the stakes on Monday, saying the country could unilaterally choose to change tack and stay in the union. And there’s another change of personnel in the White House, as Chief of Staff John Kelly prepares to step down, removing a key force for West Wing discipline from President Donald Trump’s inner circle.

Elsewhere, India’s rupee fell with stocks and bonds as exit polls showed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party is set for tight electoral contests in key states before general elections next year. Oil held Friday’s rally triggered by OPEC and its allies agreeing on production cuts.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 Index decreased 0.4 per cent as of 9:18 a.m. London time, hitting the lowest in about eight months with their fifth consecutive decline. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index declined 0.9 per cent to the lowest in about two years. The MSCI All-Country World Index dipped 0.5 per cent, hitting the lowest in almost 16 months with its fifth consecutive decline. The MSCI Emerging Market Index fell 1.3 per cent to the lowest in almost four weeks.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index increased less than 0.05 percent. The euro increased 0.4 percent to $1.142, the strongest in three weeks on the biggest climb in more than a week. The Japanese yen was unchanged at 112.69 per dollar. The British pound declined less than 0.05 percent to $1.2721. The MSCI Emerging Markets Currency Index sank 0.5 percent to the lowest in more than a week.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries climbed one basis point to 2.86 per cent, the biggest increase in two weeks. Germany’s 10-year yield was unchanged at 0.25 per cent. Britain’s 10-year yield fell two basis points to 1.246 per cent, the lowest in 16 weeks. The spread of Italy’s 10-year bonds over Germany’s dipped one basis point to 2.874 percentage points.

Commodities

The Bloomberg Commodity Index declined less than 0.05 percent. West Texas Intermediate crude was unchanged at US$52.61 a barrel. LME copper fell 0.5 per cent to US$6,117.00 per metric ton. Gold declined 0.2 per cent to US$1,246.70 an ounce, the largest drop in more than a week.