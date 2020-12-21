Stocks and futures were a sea of red as a new strain of the coronavirus in the U.K. caused chaos ahead of the Christmas holiday, with regional neighbors suspending travel.

Energy and travel shares dragged the Stoxx 600 Index down more than three per cent to its biggest drop since June, as Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium and France closed their borders to the former European Union state. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury dropped six basis points and the dollar gained the most since March.

In the U.S., equity futures pointed to sharp losses at the open even after Congressional leaders reached a deal on roughly $900 billion of outlays to support the economy amid escalating virus cases. The House of Representatives is expected to vote on it on Monday.

Meanwhile, the pound slumped by the most since March as an official said “significant differences” remain in Britain’s trade talks with the European Union. Crude oil fell by more than five per cent.

The emergence of the mutant strain of the virus in Britain is threatening to put a damper on year-end, as investors count down to the end of a chaotic 2020.

Despite positive news recently over vaccine rollouts and stimulus packages, the pandemic for now is overshadowing any optimism, with experts warning it’s unlikely to be eliminated any time soon. More than 16 million Britons are now required to stay at home as a full lockdown came into force in London and the southeast of England.

“The U.K. virus mutation is raising concern that the central assumption in all of next year’s forecasts and views could actually turn out wrong,” said Christoph Rieger, head of fixed-rate strategy at Commerzbank AG. “That is quite a scary thought indeed.”

Elsewhere, Thailand was one of the worst-performing equity markets globally, with the SET index sinking as much as 3.7 per cent, as authorities said they might need to extend restrictions more widely amid a surge in virus cases.

Here are some key events coming up:

EIA crude oil inventory report is due Wednesday.

U.S. jobless claims, durables, personal income data comes Wednesday.

U.S. bond and stock trading and markets in other parts of the world will shut early on Thursday for the Christmas holidays. Most global markets are shut Friday.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 Index sank 2.7 per cent as of 11:00 a.m. London time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index dropped 3.4 per cent.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index dipped 0.8 per cent.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index lost 1 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index surged 1.2 per cent.

The euro decreased 0.9 per cent to US$1.215.

The British pound sank 2.1 per cent to US$1.3237.

The onshore yuan weakened 0.3 per cent to 6.555 per dollar.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.5 per cent to 103.82 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries decreased six basis points to 0.88 per cent.

The yield on two-year Treasuries fell one basis point to 0.11 per cent.

Germany’s 10-year yield sank four basis points to -0.61 per cent.

Britain’s 10-year yield sank eight basis points to 0.166 per cent.

Japan’s 10-year yield climbed less than one basis point to 0.011 per cent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude sank 5.9 per cent to US$46.22 a barrel.

Brent crude sank 5.4 per cent to US$49.45 a barrel.

Gold weakened 0.6 per cent to US$1,870.67 an ounce.

--With assistance from Adam Haigh and Anchalee Worrachate.