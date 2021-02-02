Global stocks rose to a record and Treasuries slipped after Janet Yellen pushed for rapid U.S. stimulus and coronavirus infections slowed across the globe. Brent oil advanced above US$60 a barrel for the first time in more than a year.

S&P 500 Index futures received a boost from comments by Treasury Secretary Yellen on Sunday talk shows that the U.S. can return to full employment in 2022 if it enacts a robust enough relief package. The 30-year Treasury yield rose to the highest in close to a year, while the pace of U.S. inflation implied by the bond market accelerated to the fastest since 2014.

In Europe, Italian equities outperformed as Mario Draghi set about forming a new national government. Dialog Semiconductor Plc shares jumped after the company agreed to be acquired by Renesas Electronics Corp. In Japan, the Topix index ended Monday at the highest since 1991 amid reports the government may lift its state of emergency early for some areas.

Investors are taking comfort from the continued rollout of vaccines and data suggesting a declining trend in infections in countries like the U.S. A Citigroup Inc. gauge of global risk aversion dropped to its lowest since the pandemic first roiled markets last year. Weaker-than-forecast U.S. jobs data Friday reinforced economic risks as the pandemic lingers, but also highlighted the case for further stimulus.

“The vaccine roll-out programs certainly suggest that the reflation trade has legs but central banks seem to want to ensure that expectations are kept in check,” Jane Foley, head of foreign exchange strategy at Rabobank, said on Bloomberg TV. “This suggests a choppy ride.”

President Joe Biden is pushing for a mammoth US$1.9 trillion economic relief measure. Some commentators, such as former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, have raised questions about the size of the package and risks such as much faster inflation.

Here are some key events coming up:

Earnings season continues with companies including Honda Motor, Cisco Systems, Societe Generale and L’Oreal.

EIA crude oil inventory report comes Wednesday.

Sweden will set monetary policy on Wednesday.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will speak on a webinar Wednesday.

The U.S. consumer price index comes Wednesday.

Lunar New Year public holidays begin in nations across Asia, with China breaking for a week.

Bank of Russia’s policy decision comes Friday.

These are the main moves in markets

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 Index climbed 0.2 per cent as of 10:38 a.m. London time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index gained 0.4 per cent.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.7 per cent.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index increased 0.2 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index gained 0.2 per cent.

The euro dipped 0.2 per cent to US$1.2025.

The British pound fell 0.3 per cent to US$1.3688.

The onshore yuan strengthened 0.2 per cent to 6.456 per dollar.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.2 per cent to 105.65 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries gained three basis points to 1.19 per cent.

The yield on two-year Treasuries climbed less than one basis point to 0.10 per cent.

Germany’s 10-year yield increased three basis points to -0.42 per cent.

Britain’s 10-year yield jumped three basis points to 0.515 per cent.

Japan’s 10-year yield gained one basis point to 0.071 per cent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude gained 1.1 per cent to US$57.49 a barrel.

Brent crude gained 1.2 per cent to US$60.04 a barrel.

Gold weakened 0.1 per cent to US$1,812.68 an ounce.

--With assistance from Saket Sundria.