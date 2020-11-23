Global stocks, U.S. equity futures and oil advanced as AstraZeneca Plc said its vaccine prevented most people from developing COVID-19.

Energy and banking shares led markets higher in Europe, while South Korea’s stocks hit a record. Credit Agricole SA climbed 4.2 per cent after agreeing to buy an Italian lender Credito Valtellinese for about 737 million euros (US$875 million).

Vaccine announcements have added to the risk-on mood in markets as investors looked forward to the end of the pandemic. Oil futures in New York rose past US$43 a barrel after capping their third straight weekly gain. Treasuries and gold were little changed, while the dollar weakened against its major peers.

While global stocks are hovering near all-time highs, investor optimism is being tempered by the continuing surge in coronavirus cases. The Greater Los Angeles area plans to limit restaurants to pick-up and delivery after infections surged, and China reported sporadic cases in Tianjin, Shanghai and Inner Mongolia.

“As soon as we can get something that is very effective distributed widely, the sooner we can get back to ordinary life,” Brian Jacobsen, multi-asset strategist at Wells Fargo Asset Management, said on Bloomberg TV. “The problem, from our perspective, is we first have to get through winter and this is setting us up for some downside economic surprises.”

There are growing predictions the Federal Reserve will unveil more monetary action when it meets in mid-December. That view comes after the central bank said it will comply with a Treasury Department request to return unused funds meant to backstop five emergency lending programs.

Here are some key events coming up:

Minutes of the most recent Federal Open Market Committee meeting are due Wednesday.

U.S. jobless claims, GDP and personal spending data come Wednesday.

U.K. expected on Wednesday to deliver the government’s spending plans for next year.

Thursday sees a policy decision and briefing from the Bank of Korea.

U.S. celebrates the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday.

The week ends with Black Friday, the traditional start of the U.S. holiday shopping season.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 Index increased 0.4 per cent as of 8:44 a.m. London time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index gained 1.2 per cent.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index gained 0.6 per cent.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index increased 1.7 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1 per cent to 1,145.54.

The euro gained 0.1 per cent to US$1.1869.

The British pound rose 0.6 per cent to US$1.3361.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.1 per cent to 103.78 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries climbed one basis point to 0.84 per cent.

The yield on two-year Treasuries dipped less than one basis point to 0.16 per cent.

Germany’s 10-year yield fell one basis point to -0.58 per cent.

Britain’s 10-year yield declined less than one basis point to 0.321 per cent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.6 per cent to US$42.15 a barrel.

Gold strengthened 0.3 per cent to US$1,871.51 an ounce.

--With assistance from Haidi Lun and Joanna Ossinger.