Global stocks slumped for a third day as tougher virus restrictions from New York City to South Australia fueled concern about the pandemic’s economic toll.

In Europe, the decline was broad based, with cyclical shares taking the brunt of the selloff. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA plunged 16 per cent after seeking protection from creditors. Germany’s Thyssenkrupp AG tumbled after saying it would slash 11,000 jobs amid a cash burn at its steel business.

The dollar index strengthened from a two-year low and Treasuries advanced. Gold dropped for a fourth day amid a drawdown in bullion-backed exchange-traded funds.

The bullish fever that lifted the MSCI World Index to an all-time high on Monday is starting to soften, with virus cases surging in many parts of the world and public health facilities being pushed to the brink. New York City has announced it will close schools and South Australia began one of the world’s toughest lockdowns, with even outdoor exercise and dog-walking banned. In Tokyo, the virus alert was raised to the highest levels as daily infections topped 500 for the first time.

It all means that investors are grappling with how long and how severe the pandemic will be in the months ahead. There’s plenty of economic stress now as businesses struggle under lockdowns, but scientists are also rapidly advancing a vaccine to get life back to normal.

“We are expecting tough times in coming months because of the resurgence of cases, but in terms of the longer term recovery path, the vaccine was a very important news milestone,” Melda Mergen, the deputy global head of equities at Columbia Threadneedle Investments, said on Bloomberg TV. “We think that the cyclical recovery is going to come back but there are going to be some bumps along the road.”

In other markets, the MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell for the first time in 14 days, ending the longest winning run since 1988. Commodities dropped and bitcoin pulled back after surging past US$18,000 on Wednesday.

Here are some events to watch out for this week

Brexit talks look set to continue as the U.K. and EU approach the latest deadline.

Bloomberg New Economy Forum virtually convenes global leaders to discuss trade, growing political populism, climate change, and the pandemic. Through Nov. 19.

Data on U.S. weekly job claims and existing home sales for October are due Thursday.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 Index dipped 0.2% as of 10:48 a.m. London time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell 0.8%.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index declined 0.5%.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index declined 0.9%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index increased 0.3% to 1,152.22.

The euro declined 0.2% to $1.1828.

The British pound fell 0.3% to $1.3235.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.3% to 104.13 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries sank two basis points to 0.85%.

The yield on two-year Treasuries dipped less than one basis point to 0.17%.

Germany’s 10-year yield fell one basis point to -0.57%.

Britain’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 0.329%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1% to $41.21 a barrel.

Gold weakened 0.8% to $1,857.50 an ounce.

--With assistance from Andreea Papuc and Michael Msika.