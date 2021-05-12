​Global stocks fell to a six-week low and U.S. equity futures retreated as inflation fears continued to depress investor sentiment.

The MSCI World Index sank for a fourth day, losing 0.6 per cent in the longest selloff since September. S&P 500 contracts dipped 0.4 per cent, while Asian and European equities saw steeper losses. Oil declined as the largest U.S. gasoline pipeline resumed service. Bitcoin dropped toward US$50,000 as Tesla Inc. suspended purchases using the cryptocurrency.

Confidence that reigned supreme until two weeks ago on the U.S. economy and continued Fed stimulus has been jolted in the past week with non-farm payrolls falling far short of expectations and inflation rising by the most since 2009. While some investors insist the surge in consumer prices is a one-off reopening burst, the broader markets are hedging against the possibility it may persist and force the Fed to consider tapering its stimulus.

Heating Up

“Markets have lost a little bit of confidence that the Fed has control of inflation” and the concern was that the central bank might wait too long to address the rise, Victoria Fernandez, Crossmark Global Investments chief market strategist, said on Bloomberg TV. “I am not sure the market is extremely comfortable with that at this point.”

In Europe, earnings disappointments added to the gloom. BT Group Plc dropped 4.2 per cent as it missed estimates. Burberry Group Plc declined 8 per cent as guidance disappointed.

Treasury markets were calmer, with the 10-year rate holding near 1.69 per cent.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin slumped as much as 15 per cent before rebounding after Elon Musk tweeted that Tesla was no longer accepting the digital currency for vehicle purchases due to environmental concerns.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 Index decreased 0.3 per cent as of 10:02 a.m. London time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index declined 1.4 per cent.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 1.5 per cent.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index sank 1.3 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed.

The euro declined 0.1 per cent to US$1.2065.

The British pound sank 0.1 per cent to US$1.4037.

The onshore yuan was little changed at 6.456 per dollar.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.1 per cent to 109.56 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries decreased less than one basis point to 1.69 per cent.

The yield on two-year Treasuries dipped less than one basis point to 0.16 per cent.

Germany’s 10-year yield rose two basis points to -0.11 per cent.

Britain’s 10-year yield jumped two basis points to 0.909 per cent.

Japan’s 10-year yield climbed one basis point to 0.094 per cent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude declined 1.9 per cent to US$64.80 a barrel.

Brent crude declined 1.8 per cent to US$68.07 a barrel.

Gold was little changed at US$1,815.13 an ounce.

--With assistance from Andreea Papuc and Emily Barrett.