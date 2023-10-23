Stocks staged a broad retreat after the 10-year Treasury yield topped 5 per cent, fueling concern that soaring borrowing costs will erode economic growth.

The yield on the 10 year jumped 11 basis points to 5.02 per cent, the highest since 2007. Europe’s Stoxx 600 index sank 0.7 per cent, reaching the lowest intraday level since March. S&P 500 equity futures fell 0.5 per cent. Copper, viewed as a benchmark for the global economy, tumbled to the lowest in nearly 11 months.

The speed and severity of the bond selloff is capturing Wall Street’s attention, just as earnings season gets underway. With U.S. data continuing to show a strong economy and Federal Reserve speakers reinforcing the need to keep interest rates high until inflation abates, many investors are turning more bearish on risk assets.

“5 per cent is purely a psychological level,” said Peter Chatwell, head of global macro strategies trading at Mizuho International. “All moves higher in yield pose the same difficulties for the markets — a higher ‘risk-free’ rate will encourage investors to reduce riskier asset holdings like equities, credit and emerging market assets, and allocate more into Treasuries.”

Weaker earnings also hurt sentiment on Monday. Volkswagen AG retreated almost 3 per cent after earnings missed expectations and Royal Philips NV lost 4 per cent after reporting a drop in order intake. The UK’s Vistry Group Plc tumbled after announcing hundreds of job cuts.

According to Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson, the odds of a year-end rally in US stocks are fading as investors face a multitude of risks — from elevated profit estimates to the Federal Reserve’s policy tightening.

Corporate Highlights

Chevron Corp. agreed to buy Hess Corp. in a deal worth US$53 billion, the latest major consolidation in the US oil industry. In an all-stock transaction, Chevron will pay US$171 per share for Hess.

Adevinta ASA shares fell the most since March 2020 after people with knowledge of the matter said a consortium led by Permira and Blackstone Inc. is reconsidering its pursuit of the European online classifieds company, threatening one of the year’s biggest potential buyouts.

Volkswagen AG shares declined after outlining weaker-than-expected third-quarter earnings and hedging losses. Europe’s biggest carmaker now sees operating return on sales for the year as low as 7 per cent, from at least 7.5 per cent, it said late Friday.

Traders are closely watching developments in the Middle East after Hamas released two US hostages and aid started to trickle through Egypt’s border with Gaza over the weekend. The respite may prove fleeting, with Israel stepping up air raids on Gaza in preparation for the “next phase” of its conflict with Hamas, while also warning that Hezbollah risks dragging Lebanon into a wider regional war.

“It is a very volatile situation,” said Stuart Cole, head macro economist at brokerage Equiti Capital. “While we may be seeing some dialing back of the hedging trades seen ahead of the weekend, this does not mean we are seeing any pro-risk sentiment emerging.”

In Argentina, investors were bracing for a selloff after Economy Minister Sergio Massa did better than forecast in Sunday’s presidential vote, dashing hopes for an outright win by a more market-friendly candidate. The country’s dollar bonds — already trading below 30 cents on the dollar — extended their losses on Monday, with five of them including the 2029 note figuring among the worst performers in emerging markets.

