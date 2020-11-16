European stocks followed Asian shares and U.S. futures higher on Monday, buoyed by positive sentiment on trade and signs of opposition to a national American lockdown. The dollar fell.

The Stoxx Europe 600 opened in the green, led by cyclicals including banks and miners. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA shares climbed 16 per cent after PNC Financial Services Group Inc. agreed to buy its U.S. banking operations. S&P 500 futures extended last week’s advance after advisers to President-elect Joe Biden said they opposed a nationwide shutdown despite surging virus cases.

Asia shares jumped after a slew of countries on Sunday signed the world’s largest regional free-trade agreement, encompassing nearly a third of the globe’s population and gross domestic product. Oil pushed higher and Treasuries edged up.

Global stocks are trading at an all-time high after optimism about a vaccine last week drove a rotation into value and cyclical sectors, and more defensive industries underperformed. Chinese data this week showed the country’s economic recovery strengthened in October, with consumer spending picking up steadily and industrial production and investment rising faster than expected.

“We do see a positive stream of news going forward,” Sean Fenton, chief investment officer at Sage Capital Pty in Sydney, said on Bloomberg TV. “The market looking forward towards eventual reopenings, real yields probably bottoming out, and cyclical and value stocks doing better, I think that’s a momentum that will be carried through at least over the next three to six months if not longer.”

Still, concerns about a sustainable economic recovery persist amid a flare-up in virus cases around the world. The pandemic continues to escalate in regions such as Europe and the U.S. American coronavirus cases have topped 11 million. Germany must live with “considerable restrictions” against the spread of Covid-19 for at least the next four to five months, its economy minister said.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump plans several new hard-line moves against China in the remaining weeks of his term, according to a senior administration official. Actions under consideration include protecting U.S. technology from exploitation by China’s military, countering illegal fishing and more sanctions against Communist Party officials or institutions causing harm in Hong Kong or the far western region of Xinjiang, the official said.

Here are some events to watch out for this week:

Brexit talks look set to continue as the U.K. and EU approach the latest deadline.

Bloomberg New Economy Forum virtually convenes global leaders to discuss trade, growing political populism, climate change, and the pandemic. Former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are among the many speakers. Through Nov. 19.

OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee meets Tuesday.

U.S. retail sales due Tuesday.

Bank Indonesia rate decision Thursday.

These are some of the main moves in markets

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 Index increased 0.8 per cent as of 10:46 a.m. London time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index climbed 0.7 per cent.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index gained 1.5 per cent.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index rose 1.2 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2 per cent.

The euro increased 0.1 per cent to US$1.1842.

The British pound declined 0.1 per cent to US$1.318.

The onshore yuan strengthened 0.3 per cent to 6.583 per dollar.

The Japanese yen was little changed at 104.66 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries sank two basis points to 0.88 per cent.

The yield on two-year Treasuries dipped one basis point to 0.17 per cent.

Germany’s 10-year yield fell one basis point to -0.56 per cent.

Britain’s 10-year yield dipped one basis point to 0.333 per cent.

Japan’s 10-year yield decreased less than one basis point to 0.021 per cent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude gained 1.9 per cent to US$40.88 a barrel.

Brent crude increased 1.6 per cent to US$43.47 a barrel.

Gold strengthened 0.2 per cent to US$1,892.04 an ounce.

--With assistance from Joanna Ossinger, Lukas Strobl and Andreea Papuc.