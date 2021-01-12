There Is Still Value in the Indian Equity Market, Says Patil

Global stock markets stabilized after Monday’s losses, with investors feeling confident enough in the economic recovery and vaccine rollout to buy the dip in some risk assets.

U.S. equity futures were slightly higher, while Europe’s Stoxx 600 Index traded little changed. Commodity prices rose as the dollar held steady and benchmark Treasury yields ticked higher. After Bitcoin suffered steep declines on Monday, the largest cryptocurrency bounced back above US$35,000.

The mood across markets was mildly positive as investors assess how the rise in Treasury yields changes the financial landscape. While progress on a vaccine gives reason to be hopeful, there are lingering concerns over the speculative excess and froth that’s driven stock markets to all-time highs in the middle of a pandemic.

“Stocks are fading the bad news,” said Sebastien Galy, a senior strategist at Nordea Investment Funds. “What we are seeing is a feedback loop from higher expected fiscal spending feeding into higher U.S. Treasury yields, which translated into the fear that the price of risk is increasing. But there is realization that if this process is getting too fast, the Fed is likely to step in.”

Among European stock movers, Zur Rose Group AG, a Swiss drug retailer, jumped 15 per cent. Bank of America Corp. initiated the company with a buy recommendation, calling it among the “most compelling” online equity stories in Europe.

In Asia, China’s CSI 300 Index rallied to a 13-year high, driven by a surge in financial and securities stocks. The yuan reached the highest since 2018 versus a basket of trading partners’ currencies on upbeat growth prospects.

Malaysia’s stock benchmark slipped as much as 1.6 per cent after the nation’s king declared a state of emergency until August.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 Index gained 0.1 per cent as of 1:28 p.m. London time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index dipped 0.1 per cent.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.2 per cent.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index climbed 0.3 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1 per cent to 1,125.80.

The euro was little changed at US$1.2152.

The British pound climbed 0.5 per cent to US$1.3592.

The Japanese yen was unchanged at 104.25 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries gained two basis points to 1.17 per cent.

The yield on two-year Treasuries increased less than one basis point to 0.15 per cent.

Germany’s 10-year yield rose two basis points to -0.47 per cent.

Britain’s 10-year yield climbed three basis points to 0.345 per cent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude gained 1.3 per cent to US$52.87 a barrel.

Gold strengthened 0.3 per cent to US$1,849.97 an ounce.