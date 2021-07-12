Jul 12, 2021
Global Stumble, New Zealand Rate-Hike Door, BOJ Green: Eco Day
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Tuesday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day.
- Global economic growth is stumbling due to virus variants and supply shortages, according to Bloomberg Economics gauges
- New Zealand’s central bank may signal it’s willing to begin tightening monetary policy later this year as a slew of strong data suggest the economy is overheating
- The Bank of Japan is seen standing pat on its main tools while putting meat on the bones of its climate change policy with an offer to pay interest to banks lending to green projects
- Global vaccinations of seafarers are going too slowly to prevent outbreaks on ships from causing more trade disruptions
- India should not let fiscal deficit worries stop it from spending more to fight the Covid-19 crisis
- The ECB could take steps to ensure that lenders avoid paying excessive dividends later this year
- Here’s a wrap of reactions and analysis from Bloomberg Economics
- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen made a new push to repair U.S. ties with the EU, urging the bloc to help confront China and Russia
