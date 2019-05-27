(Bloomberg) -- Global Switch, the U.K. data center operator controlled by Chinese investors, is planning to file for a Hong Kong initial public offering as soon as this week, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The London-based company aims to raise more than $1 billion, Bloomberg News has reported in March. Deliberation is ongoing and timing of the deal could still change, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.

An external representative for Global Switch declined to comment on the filing timing.

Global Switch, founded in 1998, owns and operates 12 data centers totaling 365,000 square meters (3.9 million square feet) across Europe and Asia Pacific, according to its website. The company is opting for a Hong Kong listing after British brothers David and Simon Reuben sold control of the firm to Asian investors including Chinese steelmaker Shagang Group and China Citic Bank International.

