Apr 9, 2021
Global Tax Overhaul, French Finances, Nordic Properties: Eco Day
- A surprise U.S. drive to overhaul international corporate taxation promises a new era for governments to capture a bigger tax take from some of the most successful global businesses -- if only the rest of the world can agree
- France will only gradually repair damage to its public finances from the pandemic, avoiding austerity measures that would hurt growth
- U.K. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is facing demands for an inquiry into his conduct after he “pushed” officials to consider helping Greensill Capital following a request from former Prime Minister David Cameron
- Jerome Powell pledged to get the U.S. back to a “great economy” and invoked a homeless encampment in downtown Washington to make the point that the recovery remains incomplete. Meanwhile, applications for U.S. state unemployment insurance unexpectedly rose for a second week, underscoring an uneven jobs recovery
- Minutes from the ECB’s March meeting suggest the front-loading of asset purchases under its emergency bond-buying program doesn’t have much further to run, according to Bloomberg Economics
- After carrying the weight of the global economy since World War II with little fanfare, the lowly shipping pallet is finally commanding some respect
- Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said he backs an extension of state protection for local businesses, after revealing that his government recently blocked a Chinese takeover of a semiconductor company
- The Nordic property market is hotter than ever, as a growing number of international investors compete to get a foothold before it’s too late
- China’s producer prices climbed the most since July 2018 as commodity costs surged, a worrying sign for policy makers seeking stable inflation and adding to global risks
- The U.S. intelligence community sees an increasingly leaderless and unstable world ahead as trends such as artificial intelligence, digital currencies and climate change reshape the global arena
