The world’s richest nations have set the stage for a revolution in corporate taxation, but they still have their work cut out to actually achieve that overhaul

The inflation scare that’s become a major theme in markets is getting fresh momentum from the climate-change battle and the huge economic transformation underway

It’s not every day that a FTSE 100 boss tells you about her nightly hot flashes. But for 45-year-old Liv Garfield, the chief executive officer of British water utility Severn Trent Plc, it’s a way to demystify a natural phenomenon affecting menopausal women -- a growing cohort at companies around the world

After lagging the rest of the world for 15 months, airlines in Europe are gearing up for some semblance of a normal summer. Still barred from the dash to unroll a beach towel are tourists from the U.K., where the government may change tack once more

The Federal Reserve made some big headlines this week, but for a lot of observers they buried the news. Attention a day later turned back to the timing of tapering, alongside confusion over why the Fed’s dot plot -- a quarterly display of its rate forecasts -- was the tool that signaled it was ready to start ending its emergency pandemic stimulus

The Bank of Japan surprised investors with a new tool to support efforts to address climate change, while standing pat on its main policy levers

The global shipping industry, already exhausted by pandemic shocks that are adding to inflation pressures and delivery delays, faces the biggest test of its stamina yet

China putting the brakes on credit expansion in the economy doesn’t signal slower growth or demand for commodities as the traditional link between credit and growth is not as strong as it once was

Singapore and Hong Kong practically shut their doors for more than a year to keep Covid-19 in check. But as the U.S. and Europe emerge from the pandemic, the cities’ businesses and expatriates are starting to question whether they’ve been too slow to reopen

Bloomberg Economics takes a look at a week ahead that includes China’s LPRs on hold, Korea trade and Tokyo prices

Why inflation may be here to stay is the key subject of Stephanie Flanders’ weekly podcast

