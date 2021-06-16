(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Ireland’s economy could take a hit if the overhaul of the global corporate tax system goes ahead, according to the country’s central bank.

Ireland -- which has one of the lowest corporate tax rates in the European Union and is home to the regional headquarters of multinational tech companies -- could see its fiscal firepower reduced if current plans come to fruition, the central bank warned.

“Changes to global corporation tax arrangements have the potential to lower tax revenues and hamper the Government’s capacity to invest and support the economy,” Governor Gabriel Makhlouf said alongside the publication of the institution’s financial stability review. “There is clearly substantial uncertainty around how current tax proposals would translate into a new operating environment for multinational firms.”

The plan agreed on earlier this month by the Group of Seven advanced economies calls for a 15% minimum global corporate tax and a requirement that large companies pay more in countries where they do business, rather than where their headquarters are located. Ireland’s corporate tax rate is currently at 12.5%. Changes to tax rules could result in Ireland losing up to a fifth of its corporate tax revenue, the country’s finance minister Paschal Donohoe said earlier this month, though added it’s been accounted for in medium-term budget calculations.

While Makhlouf said the risks for actual foreign direct investment and employment “are perhaps more muted due to the extent that employment-intensive investment is already embedded in Ireland,” he argued that “it seems prudent for the government to begin planning for a world in which corporation tax revenues are lower in the future.”

At the same time, he cautioned that “there is quite a road to travel” on the global tax talks, and that one shouldn’t assume that other nations will agree to the OECD-led negotiations, in which more than 100 countries are taking part.

