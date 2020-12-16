TORONTO -- Global technology conference Collision has cancelled plans to host its annual event in Toronto next year and instead will host the gathering online again.

Organizers sent emails to past conference attendees Wednesday saying they made the decision because of uncertainty due to pandemic.

This will be the second year the travelling conference has had to give up plans to stage the massive event in Toronto because of the health crisis.

Last year, the June conference moved completely online for the first time as COVID-19 spread across the world.

Collision's online conference saw 32,000 people stream talks from stars like Paris Hilton and Shaquille O'Neal and executives from companies including PayPal, Netflix and Uber.

The travelling conference made its Toronto debut in 2019 and was due to remain in the city for the next two years.