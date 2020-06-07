(Bloomberg) -- Global Times Editor-in-Chief Hu Xijin asked “Who is more like Nazi Germany?” in a Twitter post in response to a comment made by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo comparing China’s effort to tighten its grip on Hong Kong to Germany’s conquest of much of Europe before and during World War II.

The tweet, claiming China is doing more to advance global peace than the U.S., also points out that China is a “a staunch defender of UN.”

This is another chapter in the escalation of words between the two countries over issues like Hong Kong, the coronavirus pandemic and trade. Some U.S. senators have recently pushed a bill to penalize banks that work with Chinese officials who are trying to crack down on dissent in Hong Kong. On Friday, the U.S. also limited Chinese airlines flying into the country to two a week.

Hu is the editor-in-chief of China’s state-run newspaper Global Times. His English-language tweets are closely followed by investors.

