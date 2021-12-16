(Bloomberg) -- Global Times Editor-in-Chief Hu Xijin said he has retired from the Communist Party-backed newspaper where he’d become one of China’s most vocal propagandists.

“I have gone through the retirement formalities and no longer serve as the editor-in-chief of the Global Times,” Hu posted on the Twitter-like platform Weibo on Thursday.

Hu added that at age 61 it was time to retire, but noted he’d work as a commentator for the newspaper.

