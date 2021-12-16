1h ago
Global Times’s Hu Xijin Retires From Combative Party Tabloid
(Bloomberg) -- Global Times Editor-in-Chief Hu Xijin said he has retired from the Communist Party-backed newspaper where he’d become one of China’s most vocal propagandists.
“I have gone through the retirement formalities and no longer serve as the editor-in-chief of the Global Times,” Hu posted on the Twitter-like platform Weibo on Thursday.
Hu added that at age 61 it was time to retire, but noted he’d work as a commentator for the newspaper.
