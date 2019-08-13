Global Times Says Man Seized in Hong Kong Airport is Reporter

(Bloomberg) -- A man seized by protesters at Hong Kong’s airport is a reporter, the editor-in-chief of China newspaper Global Times said in a tweet.

Protesters clashed with police at Hong Kong’s airport after a standoff over the man that protesters beat up, alleging he was an undercover cop from the mainland.

Hu Xijin is editor-in-chief of the Global Times, a tabloid published by the Communist Party’s People’s Daily. He regularly tweets on China’s international affairs, often citing authoritative sources without identifying them.

