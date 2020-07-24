(Bloomberg) -- The global trade funk dragged into May, even as coronavirus lockdowns started easing. The contraction in trade volumes narrowed to 1.1% from April, but underlying momentum -- measured by three-month figures -- showed further weakness: There was a 12% decline from the previous period, and a 13% drop compared with a year earlier. Still, the CPB said trade in the euro zone appears to be rebounding, with imports up 6.5% and exports are up 10.2% on the month.

