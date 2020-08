(Bloomberg) --

Global trade surged in June as governments started to reopen their economies from strict lockdowns earlier in the year. There was growth in almost all countries, according to CPB World Trade Monitor, after huge declines in the previous three months. Even after the 7.6% jump in June, trade was down 12.5% in the second quarter, with the headline index at the lowest since 2014.

