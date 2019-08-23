(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.

Global trade languished for an eighth straight month in June, new figures show, as a tariff battle between the U.S. and China disrupts global commerce. Figures published Friday showed the volume of shipments declined in the three months through June, compared with the previous three-month stretch.

