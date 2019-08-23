Aug 23, 2019
Global Trade Slumps Again Amid U.S-China Tariff Battle
Bloomberg News,
Global trade languished for an eighth straight month in June, new figures show, as a tariff battle between the U.S. and China disrupts global commerce. Figures published Friday showed the volume of shipments declined in the three months through June, compared with the previous three-month stretch.
