America’s deaths from Covid-19 approached 200,000. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention pulled recent guidance that said the virus can be transmitted by tiny particles that linger in the air, the latest in a series of episodes to raise questions about the independence of U.S. health agencies.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce new restrictions on bars and restaurants after his top scientific adviser warned of a potential surge in cases. Germany’s health minister said the trend of cases is “worrying,” while Greece’s infections hit a daily high.

Key Developments:

Global Tracker: Cases top 31 million; deaths exceed 962,000

Colleges become reservoirs of Covid ready to spill over

Virtual UN is latest blow to New York City’s battered economy

Fewer people are dying of Covid as doctors gain practice, drugs improve

India may have a vaccine next year, but rollout is a challenge

Texas Loosens Limits; Hospitalizations Rise (6:30 a.m. HK)

Texas began a cautious loosening of its Covid-19 restrictions as total deaths approached 15,000 and hospitalizations rose for the first time in a week. The state reported an additional 9,853 cases of the virus Monday, consisting mainly of what it said were older cases that had just now been reported. That brought total confirmed infections to 698,387.

Hospitalizations of people confirmed to have Covid-19 rose by 51 to 3,132, the largest one-day gain since Sept. 8. Still, they are down sharply from more than 10,000 in July. Deaths increased to 14,917.

Governor Greg Abbott has allowed dine-in restaurants, offices, gyms and museums to increase occupancy to 75% from 50%. Bars that make more than 51% of their sales off alcohol, including wineries and breweries, remain closed to customers. There are no occupancy limits on schools, churches and youth sports.

U.K. Bars and Restaurants Face Crackdown (5:40 p.m. NY)

Boris Johnson will announce new restrictions on bars and restaurants and appeal directly to Britons for their support as he seeks to halt a surge in coronavirus cases.

Hospitality venues across England will have to close by 10 p.m. and will be limited to table service only in measures to be announced Tuesday, the prime minister’s office said.

Johnson will consult with senior officials and the leaders of Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales at a meeting of the so-called Cobra emergency committee in the morning before briefing Parliament on further curbs. He will then make a broadcast to the nation at 8 p.m.

India May Have Vaccine Next Year, Scientist Says (5 p.m. NY)

India may have a vaccine for the coronavirus ready by early 2021 but rolling it out safely across 1.3 billion people will be the country’s biggest challenge in fighting its epidemic, according to a leading scientist.

“By year-end we will have data that will tell us which vaccines are working and which ones are not going to do so well,” Gagandeep Kang, professor of microbiology at the Vellore-based Christian Medical College and a member of the WHO’s Global Advisory Committee on Vaccine Safety, told Bloomberg. “If we get good results by year-end then we are looking at vaccines being potentially available in tiny numbers in first half of 2021 and larger numbers in the latter part.”

India currently has no local infrastructure in place to go beyond immunizing babies and pregnant women, said Kang, who until July was heading the Indian government committee looking into prospective indigenous vaccine candidates.

U.S. Cases Rise 0.6% (4 p.m. NY)

Coronavirus cases in the U.S. increased 0.6% as compared with the same time Sunday to 6.83 million, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg News. The increase matched the average daily gain over the past week. Deaths rose by 0.1% to 199,660.

Wisconsin experienced a 9.6% increase in the number of cases from the same time yesterday, bringing the total to 106,570, according to the data from Johns Hopkins and Bloomberg News.

France Reports First Pause in Five Weeks (2:35 p.m. NY)

France’s health authorities reported 5,298 new coronavirus cases on Monday, half of the number of new infections reported a day earlier. Disclosed daily cases have typically been lowest on Mondays in recent weeks because of a lull in reporting over the weekend. The seven-day rolling average, which smooths out reporting spikes, marked the first pause in five weeks, slipping to 10,116 after on Sunday rising above 10,000 for the first time.

California Tops 15,000 Deaths (2:30 p.m. NY)

California surpassed the grim milestone of 15,000 deaths from the virus, even as trends in its outbreak improve. There were 31 new fatalities Sunday, bringing the total to 15,018, according to state health data.

The most-populous state reported 3,294 new virus cases, roughly in line with the two-week average and less than half of what daily infections were a month ago. California’s average rate of positive tests over the past 14 days is at a record-low 3.1%, while hospitalizations have fallen to the lowest level since April.

N.J. Breaks 200,000 Cases; Rate Rises (2:10 p.m. NY)

New Jersey on Monday reported exceeding 200,000 novel coronavirus cases while its transmission rate, a key measurement, reached the highest in six weeks.

In the week leading up to Friday, the rate averaged 1.07. It now is 1.12, and, “It’s going to be there for a little bit,” Governor Phil Murphy predicted at a news conference. A measure above 1 indicates the virus is spreading. The New Jersey rate hasn’t been that high since Aug. 7, when it was 1.15.

Greece Cases Hit New Daily High (12:15 p.m. NY)

Greece reported 453 cases, a new daily high since the beginning of the pandemic in March.

But 184 of the cases are refugees that tested positive on the island of Lesvos. After a fire broke out in the refugee camp of Moria, they were allocated to a new camp and the government is testing each one who enters the new establishment. So far, more than 7,000 refugees have been tested and 243 were found positive.

The country’s total positive cases is now 15,595. The greater Athens area has the most cases at the moment and the government has taken further restrictive measures to contain the spread of the virus. It hasn’t excluded the possibility of a regional lockdown if things get worst.

Arizona, Florida Cases Keep Easing (11:30 a.m. NY)

Arizona on Monday reported 233 new virus cases, a 0.1% increase to 214,251 that was well below the prior seven-day average of 0.4%. The state Department of Health Services recorded two new Covid-19 deaths, bringing the toll to 5,478.

Florida reported 685,439 Covid-19 cases Monday, up 0.2% from a day earlier, compared with an average 0.4% increase in the previous seven days. That’s a daily change of 1,685 cases, the fewest since June 10, according to the health department report, which includes data through Sunday.

The new daily rate of people testing positive for the first time fell to 4.4% for Sunday, from 4.6% on Saturday. The rate has been under 5% for 10 consecutive days, the longest streak since the end of May.

Global Vaccine Initiative Expands (11:20 a.m. NY)

An $18 billion initiative to deploy a Covid-19 vaccine around the world is moving into the next phase, with 156 countries and regions joining the program.

The initial goal of the campaign, called Covax, is to have 2 billion vaccine doses available by the end of 2021. While China wasn’t among the countries having made a commitment in a statement released Monday, more agreements will be announced later.

The program is led by the World Health Organization; Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance; and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations. The U.S. has said it won’t participate in the program.

