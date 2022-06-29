(Bloomberg) -- Negative views of China remain near an all-time high in many of the 19 countries recently surveyed by Pew Research Center, largely due to its record on human rights.

A median of 68% of people recently surveyed said they had an unfavorable view of the nation, Pew said in a statement dated Wednesday. Perceptions of China were the worst in the US, Japan, South Korea, Australia and Sweden, where at least four-fifths of respondents expressed negative perceptions.

A median of 79% of people said China’s human rights policies posed a serious problem, and some 45% said they had no confidence in President Xi Jinping, who has led the world’s No. 2 economy for the past decade and is likely to get a third term in charge at a Communist Party congress later this year. A separate Pew poll of 17 nations found that confidence in President Joe Biden to handle international affairs fell over the past year in all but South Korea.

China has faced mounting criticism for its handling of minority groups, especially in its western Xinjiang region, where the US government, parliaments in several other nations and human rights groups say it is conducting genocide. Beijing has also been accused of placing similarly intense social, security and religious controls on the Tibet region. China denies the charges, saying it is countering religious extremism while providing employment and education to an impoverished population.

Earlier this month, the US enacted the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, which blocks imports from Xinjiang unless companies can prove they weren’t made with forced labor.

The White House is also weighing unprecedented financial sanctions on Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., which makes surveillance systems, for linkages to alleged human-rights abuses by the Xinjiang government — a claim the company has repeatedly denied. That could open the door for similar penalties that could cut off other major Chinese companies from the global financial system.

Among other points of interest in the Pew survey on China carried out Feb. 14-June 3 this year:

A median of 72% of survey respondents said China’s military presented a serious problem

Some 66% said China’s influence around the world has grown stronger in recent years, the most among the 19 nations

62% of people said ties between China and their nation are good, with just 32% indicating they’re bad

